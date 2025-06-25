Johor offers 600 slots for international accounting certifications

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government is taking proactive steps to enhance the skills of its workforce by offering 600 special slots for professional accounting certifications. The initiative focuses on the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) programs, aiming to elevate local talent to international standards.

Johor Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin highlighted the importance of this program in creating more career opportunities for Johoreans. He emphasized that the initiative is designed to support various groups, including SPM leavers, working professionals, and degree holders, ensuring inclusivity in high-impact skill development.

Yayasan Peneraju, the main driver behind this effort, provides special funding for the ‘work-up skill’ program. Additionally, Sunway TES serves as the official ACCA training provider, offering facilities and professional instructors to maintain high training standards.

Aznan shared these details in a Facebook post after attending a coordination meeting for the ACCA and ICAEW programs. The meeting was a collaboration between the Johor Talent Development Council (JTDC) and strategic partners, including Yayasan Peneraju Pendidikan Bumiputera CEO Ibrahim Sani.

Aznan expressed gratitude to all partners supporting the state government’s mission to empower youth with knowledge and skills for future opportunities.