Johor police bust drug syndicate, seize RM2.6 million in narcotics

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have smashed a drug distribution syndicate operating out of luxury apartments in the district, with seizures of illicit substances worth 2.6 million ringgit in two special operations.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said in four separate raids on August 18 and 20, the state Narcotics Crime Investigation Department also arrested four individuals believed to be working for the syndicate.

He said the syndicate, which chose gated and guarded apartments, is believed to have distributed drugs for the local market, including entertainment outlets.

According to him, the first operation at three apartment units led to the arrest of a local man and two Vietnamese women aged between 29 and 33.

“The raid uncovered 7.15 kg of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) powder, 1.26 kg of ecstasy powder, 11 grammes of ketamine and 230 ecstasy pills in one of the units,” he told a press conference at the Johor police headquarters here today.

He said a subsequent raid at another apartment also led to the arrest of a 45-year-old local man, and the seizure of 8.34 kg of MDMA powder, 5.61 kg of ecstasy powder, 11.25 grammes of ketamine, 10 ecstasy pills, four Erimin 5 pills and 19 bottles of liquid drugs.

Ab Rahaman said police also seized 7,050 ringgit in cash, two gold rings and a car following the raids.

He added that urine tests found three of the suspects positive for methamphetamine, while checks revealed that one of them had a prior criminal and drug-related record.

All the suspects have been remanded until August 27, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 6(3) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. – Bernama