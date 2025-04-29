JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police arrested five men, including a Singaporean, and seized nearly 70 kilogrammes (kg) of drugs worth RM9 million across four districts during a crackdown on drug syndicates in the state from April 20 to 24.

State police chief Datuk M. Kumar said that in total, five drug trafficking syndicates were successfully dismantled, three of which used vehicles as drug storage sites, while the other two involved apartments.

He added that a 22-year-old local man was arrested in the first operation on April 20 at 1.30 pm along Jalan Abdullah Tahir, with the seizure of 9.35 kg of ecstasy and 62 grams of ketamine, valued at RM1.57 million.

“These drugs were discovered during an inspection of an apartment rented by the suspect since early March,” he said at a press conference at the Johor contingent police headquarters today.

He added that the next operation took place on April 21 at around 11.30 pm at a jetty in Batu Pahat, where a 36-year-old local man was arrested with the seizure of 20.71 kg of syabu and 13.99 grams of Erimin 5 pills, valued at RM3.34 million.

Kumar said the second syndicate used a Ford Ranger to store and distribute drugs to the neighbouring country, with the suspect operating the vehicle under someone else’s name.

He also noted that on April 23, police dismantled another syndicate in Kota Tinggi, arresting a 36-year-old local man and seizing 20 kg of ecstasy worth RM1.72 million. The suspect had used a rented Honda Civic to store and process the drugs to avoid detection.

In another raid in Kluang on the same day, authorities seized 9.90 kg of ecstasy, 187.30 grams of ketamine, and 78.30 Erimin 5 pills, valued at RM1.69 million.

Kumar said a 33-year-old local man was arrested in this operation for allegedly using a Proton Iswara to store and distribute drugs.

Also on April 23, a 47-year-old Singaporean man was arrested at an apartment in Danga Bay at 10 pm, suspected of using a fake national identity card and renting the apartment for several months.

“In total, we managed to seize 10 kg of ecstasy powder, 31.30 grams of ketamine, 44 grams of marijuana, nine grams of heroin, six grams of ecstasy pills, and 1.20 grams of yaba pills, all valued at RM1.68 million,” he added.

Kumar also said that all five suspects, who tested positive for methamphetamine, have been remanded until tomorrow for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.