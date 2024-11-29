JOHOR BAHRU: Johor will grant a 30% rebate on property tax reassessment for 10 local authorities (PBTs) next year, said state executive councillor Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor.

The Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman said that the 10 PBTs currently revising their tax rates were Batu Pahat Municipal Council, Muar Municipal Council, Segamat Municipal Council, Pontian Municipal Council, Kota Tinggi District Council, Tangkak District Council, Yong Peng District Council, Simpang Renggam District Council, Mersing District Council, and Labis District Council.

“The decision was made considering that the last assessment was carried out in 2013 and it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

ALSO READ: Individual income tax relief on loan interest payment for first house

“As a government that always listens to the people’s concerns, (Johor Menteri Besar) Datuk Onn Hafiz has agreed that the 10 local authorities involved in this tax review will be granted a 30% rebate on tax reassessment in 2025.

“The initiative was similar to the one implemented for five PBTs last year,” he told reporters after officiating the Johor Media Club Annual General Meeting at a hotel here last night.

ALSO READ: Call for more RMR projects, home ownership support in Budget 2025

Previously, the Johor government announced a 30 per cent rebate on the assessment rate for five PBTs affected by the tax increase this year.

The five PBTs involved were the Johor Bahru City Council, Iskandar Puteri City Council, Pasir Gudang City Council, Kluang Municipal Council and Pengerang Municipal Council.

Mohd Jafni said that the total tax increase for the 10 PBTs involved was RM 36.91 million, with the average increase being below 18% compared to 2013, or an average of 2.6% per year.