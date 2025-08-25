Johor to include disaster detection in smart city development indicators

JOHOR BAHRU: Disaster detection elements including earthquake monitoring will become part of Johor’s Smart City development indicators in future planning.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor confirmed the state is considering introducing a disaster early warning system via smartphones as part of its Smart City initiative.

“This system has been used in Japan and Korea, where residents within a certain radius will receive emergency messages in the event of a disaster, such as an earthquake, fire or accident.”

“We want to bring this into the Johor Smart City indicator,“ he told reporters after announcing the Johor Smart City Johor programme scheduled from September 22 to 24.

The event will involve participation from more than forty exhibitors including industry players from ASEAN countries.

Johor currently has sixteen local authorities involved in Smart City implementation with seven at Level One status while Johor Bahru City Council has reached Level Three.

Although Malaysia sits in a tectonically stable zone, yesterday’s minor earthquake in Segamat demonstrated the need for improved monitoring and warning systems.

“The state government will give serious attention to public safety.”

“If there is a need to install additional equipment in high-risk areas, we will implement it to the best of our ability,“ Mohd Jafni added.

JSCF 2025 will serve as a platform for Malaysian states to share smart city development experiences and initiatives.

This year’s event will welcome international participation from Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei, and Thailand as both participants and exhibitors. – Bernama