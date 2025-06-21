KLUANG: Johor UMNO chief Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi will bring to the party’s top leadership a Sembrong UMNO Division resolution proposing that former division chief Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein’s suspension be lifted.

Onn Hafiz, who is also Johor Menteri Besar, acknowledged Hishammuddin’s significant contributions to the party, saying the former minister had guided him when he first entered politics.

“Sembrong is not just a political constituency; it’s where I first learned the meaning of struggle and got my start in politics — and the person who brought me into it was Datuk Seri (Hishammuddin),” he said when opening the Sembrong UMNO Division delegates meeting here today.

He added that although Hishammuddin was not present at the event, the motion tabled by the division reflected the grassroots’ appreciation for his leadership.

“I’ve been informed that a motion has been tabled urging UMNO’s top leadership to consider reinstating him at the Sembrong division level. God willing, as Johor UMNO chairman, I will bring this resolution to the highest level,” he said.

Sembrong UMNO Division chief Datuk Abdul Ghani Abdul Rashid said this was the second consecutive year the motion had been tabled, in line with the wishes of the majority of delegates who want Hishammuddin to return to active party service.

“We brought up this motion last year as well, calling for the six-year suspension to be revoked. The members here have made it clear — they want the suspension lifted unconditionally,” he said.

He added that Hishammuddin’s extensive experience in government and UMNO is crucial to strengthening the party, and expressed hope that the party’s top leadership would seriously consider the motion.

UMNO had previously carried out an internal cleansing process, which saw several of its leaders suspended or expelled.

Those affected included Hishammuddin, former UMNO information chief Shahril Sufian Hamdan, former UMNO Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin and former Selangor UMNO chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar.

Hishammuddin was suspended for six years starting Jan 27, 2023 — the equivalent of two Supreme Council election terms.