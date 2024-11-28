PETALING JAYA: The Johor Zoo is exploring the possibility of launching a night safari, driven by strong public interest since the it’s reopening on August 31.

The initiative will feature eco-friendly lighting designed to replicate natural nocturnal conditions, ensuring minimal disruption to the animals’ habitats.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (BN-Machap) highlighted that the idea stemmed from feedback from visitors eager for a nighttime safari experience at Malaysia’s oldest zoo.

“Pending the successful implementation of the second upgrade phase, we are exploring the possibility of launching a night safari,“ he told at the state assembly today.

The proposal includes prioritising safety measures for both visitors and animals.

Additionally, improvements to accessibility for the elderly and individuals with disabilities are also under consideration.

The zoo, a 96-year-old, 12.5ha establishment, houses over 275 animals, including tigers, monkeys, elephants and tapirs.

It has since attracted 500,000 visitors since its reopening after a four-year closure for refurbishments.

Onn Hafiz expressed confidence in the zoo’s continued growth, stating that visitor numbers are expected to reach one million by next year, with projected revenue of RM6 million, ensuring the zoo’s self-sustainability.

“Johor Zoo has seen extraordinary success since its reopening, and we are confident it will continue to thrive as a premier tourist destination,“ he added.