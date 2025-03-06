KUALA LUMPUR: The theme ‘Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics’ has been chosen for this year’s National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 celebration slated to be held from June 13 to 15 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTC KL).

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who launched the theme today, said the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming how information is gathered, processed, and disseminated, but it must not come at the expense of journalistic ethics.

“This year’s HAWANA celebration raises important questions about aligning technology with the core values of journalism, so they can move forward together, not in opposition.

“Therefore, journalists should also help society navigate complex questions around moral values, ethics, propriety, and responsible use of emerging apps and new technologies.”

Fahmi said this at the HAWANA 2025-Bernama Strategic Partners’ Appreciation Ceremony and Official Launch of BERNAMA Motorhome at Wisma Bernama here. At the event, Fahmi also unveiled the HAWANA 2025 logo.

Also present were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, as well as Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, who is also HAWANA 2025 project director.

In his speech, Fahmi also highlighted the growing challenge posed by generative AI (Gen AI), especially when such tools are used to create content that resembles legitimate news.

Producing AI-generated videos today no longer requires expensive equipment. With cloud computing, even a smartphone can do it, he said.

“This presents a serious challenge when Gen AI content is perceived as equivalent to verified, human-produced journalism, particularly when their output is used to create social media content that mimics formal reporting,” he remarked.

As such, Fahmi stressed the need for journalists to guide the public in evaluating the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated information, especially in a media landscape where traditional outlets also face economic pressures.

“This is crucial, not just from a journalistic standpoint, but also due to the economic challenges media organisations are facing,” he said.

Fahmi also reaffirmed the importance of Malaysia’s Code of Ethics for Journalists, introduced in February 2024, as a continuing guide for media practitioners.

On HAWANA 2025, Fahmi also expressed hope that the celebration would serve as a meaningful forum for local and international journalists to discuss global trends reshaping the media industry.

“What sets this year’s HAWANA apart is our effort to use Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship to its fullest. I have requested that media representatives from all ASEAN countries be invited.

“This aligns with the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and the Kuala Lumpur Declaration, which outline several visions and missions toward deeper regional integration and sustainability,” he said.

Meanwhile, the HAWANA 2025 logo unveiled today features the Petronas Twin Towers and Merdeka 118, symbolising national pride, alongside a pen illustration representing intellectual strength and the media’s role in shaping an informed society.

Fahmi also described HAWANA as more than a celebration, but a platform for reflection, recognition, and collaboration between journalists, media professionals, students, and content creators.

This year’s HAWANA will feature a wide range of events, which include HAWANA-DBP Pantun Festival; carnivals and exhibitions; HAWANA Media Forum co-organised by Bernama and the Malaysian Press Institute; UNESCO-Young Creator Fellowship organised by MalaysiaKini in collaboration with UNESCO, Australian High Commission and Communications Ministry; HAWANA Tour to premier polytechnics; and HAWANA Sports Carnival.

HAWANA 2025 has so far attracted support from 79 strategic partners, up from 44 last year, signalling increased trust in the nation’s largest journalism event.

The main ceremony of the celebration will be on June 14, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim being the guest of honour.

More than 1,000 media practitioners, representatives of local journalists’ associations and media representatives from ASEAN member states are expected to attend the celebration while exchanging ideas as well as establishing strategic relationships.

Malaysia officially designated May 29 as National Journalists’ Day in conjunction with the first publication of Utusan Melayu daily on May 29, 1939, to celebrate journalists’ contributions to national development and public discourse in shaping the minds of an informed public in fostering cooperation and spurring positive change in the industry.