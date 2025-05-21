JOHOR BAHRU: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has introduced a newly designed Malaysian Driving Licence (LMM) card, now equipped with enhanced security features.

Its director-general, Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli, said the latest version of the card, being distributed in phases nationwide starting today, was currently limited to two categories of applicants—Malaysian citizens travelling abroad and non-citizens renewing their driving licences.

He said ordinary applicants who renewed their licences would only receive the digital version of the licence.

“We are aware that not all countries accept the MyJPJ app—Singapore has accepted it, but some other countries still do not accept digital driving licences.

“Therefore, travellers need to bring their physical driving licence along with the International Driving Permit (IDP), which can be applied for at JPJ, since each country has its own regulations,” he told a press conference at IM Intensif Sdn Bhd Adda Height here today.

He said the newly designed LMM card was intended to prevent tampering and forgery of the card, and was built to withstand usage for up to 10 years.

In terms of design, the latest LMM features a background image of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building and an abstract wave motif on the front, while the back showcases the Istana Negara and a floral abstract motif.

“Printing of the LMM cards for the permitted categories is currently being conducted in phases at selected JPJ branches, allowing time for the transition from the previous version of the card to the latest one,” he said.

In a related development, Aedy Fadly said JPJ was gradually enhancing three aspects of licensing and operations at 248 driving institutions nationwide.

He said the move aimed to boost integrity, improve quality, and address recurring issues at the driving institutions.

“These three aspects include improvements to the guidelines for establishing new driving institutions, promoting the development of the eTesting system and the KPP01 Computer-Based Testing Centres at all driving institutions, and enhancing enforcement operations at IMs.

He said the improved guidelines for setting up new driving institutions were aimed at ensuring sufficient service provision in highly populated areas and reducing the waiting time for candidates to complete their learning process.

“For instance, in Klang, Selangor, some candidates reportedly wait up to three months to complete their training, while at places like IM Intensif Sdn Bhd Adda Height here, the process only takes about a month.

“In today’s Special Driving Institution Enforcement Operation (OKIM) in Johor, two driving institutions were found to have committed 80 offences, such as instructors handling more students than allowed, students learning without supervision, instructors teaching without a Driving Instructor Certificate (SPIM), instructors smoking during lessons, and failing to submit teaching records (SM4), among many other violations,” he said.