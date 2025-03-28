KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued prohibition notices to 158 express buses found not roadworthy during inspections at terminals and depots nationwide as part of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri (HRA) Operation from March 24 until today.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the notices were issued after inspections uncovered various technical offences affecting safety, including brake and tyre issues.

“Buses issued with these notices can only resume operations once the vehicle owners have repaired the identified faulty components,” he told a press conference on the special HRA operation at the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza southbound here today.

During the operation, authorities also detected 1,800 express buses committing various offences, including drivers using mobile phones while driving and operating without a second driver.

On the overall HRA Operation, Aedy Fadly said that 22,552 summonses were issued for various offences under the Road Transport Act 1987.

A total of 77,736 vehicles were inspected, and 97 were seized.

He said that vehicle licensing-related offences, including expired Motor Vehicle Licences (LKM) and lack of insurance coverage, remained the most common violations, with 5,860 summonses issued.

“Other offences included driving without a licence or with an expired licence (4,148 summonses), technical violations involving motorcycles, brakes or worn-out tyres (3,035), other general offences (2,346), major traffic violations (1,094) and offences related to goods vehicles (1,011),” he said.

He stressed that JPJ would not compromise on such violations and would seize vehicles with expired LKM or without insurance coverage.

“Before travelling back to their hometowns, road users are advised to check their LKM and driving licence validity to avoid any issues,” he added.