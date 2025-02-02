BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Road Transport Department (JPJ) took action against 14 express and tour buses during the Special Operation on Public Service Vehicles (PSV) at the Juru Toll Plaza here last night.

JPJ Penang in a statement said all the buses were issued summonses for not having a second driver for journeys exceeding 300 kilometres or more than four continuous hours of driving.

“The operation was conducted to monitor, detect, and enforce action against public service vehicle drivers or owners who fail to comply with regulations under the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987 and its Rules, as well as the Land Public Transport Act (APAD) 2010.

“Besides the absence of a second driver, other offences detected during the operation included failure to update logbooks and technical violations,“ the statement posted on its Facebook page today read.

According to the statement, JPJ Penang issued 228 summons notices for various offences during the integrated special motorcycle operation in conjunction with the 2025 Chinese New Year celebration at the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza last night.

Among the offences recorded in the operation were driving without a licence, expired Motor Vehicle Licences (LKM), lack of insurance coverage, non-compliant number plates, failure to display a probationary (P) sticker, missing side mirrors, and illegal motorcycle modifications.