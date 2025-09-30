JPJ warns of blacklist and RM300 fines for unpaid summonses after Dec 31

KOTA BHARU: Nearly two million outstanding summonses remain unsettled by road users nationwide according to the Road Transport Department.

JPJ Senior Director of Enforcement Datuk Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said offenders face blacklisting and other actions if they fail to clear them before December 31.

The figure comprises 1,458,577 summonses issued via Automated Awareness Safety System cameras.

It also includes 296,684 notices under Section 114 for vehicle modification inquiries.

A further 164,598 notices under Section 115 for vehicle inspection bring the total to 1,919,859 unpaid summonses.

From January until yesterday a total of 855,300 summonses were settled through the special flat rate introduced by the government.

Muhammad Kifli said the high number of outstanding summonses reflects a low level of awareness among road users.

Road users who settle their summonses during the flat-rate period until December 31 need only pay 150 ringgit.

They will also be exempted from KEJARA demerit points during this special period.

After the deadline the compound rate will revert to 300 ringgit.

KEJARA points will then be imposed on all offenders.

Traffic offenders will also be blacklisted by the department after the deadline passes.

AwAS summonses make up the majority of cases according to the senior director.

The Menora Tunnel in Perak records the highest number averaging 3,000 summonses a day during school holidays and festive seasons.

Selangor, Perak and Johor are the states with the highest number of summonses.

These states also have the largest number of AwAS cameras currently in operation.

There are 49 AwAS cameras nationwide enforcing speed limits and traffic-light compliance.

Some summonses have remained unsettled for over 10 years particularly those issued under Sections 114 and 115.

Muhammad Kifli urged all road users to promptly clear their outstanding summonses.

He reminded them there are still about three months left to take advantage of the discounted rate.

Settling now will help them avoid harsher action afterwards. – Bernama