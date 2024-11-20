JPN in final phase of next-gen ID card procurement, Dewan Rakyat told

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry (KDN), via the National Registration Department (JPN), is in the final phase of finalising the procurement of the Next-Generation identity card to replace the current version that has been issued since 2012.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the new identity card is designed to ensure high security, enhanced safety features, and alignment with the latest security technology advancements.

“This new identity card also aims to prevent incidents and attempts to counterfeit and misuse identity cards, which are crucial documents for Malaysians,“ he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Manndzri Nasib (BN-Tenggara) on the latest status of the Next-Generation identity card that the government plans to introduce as a replacement for the existing one.

Shamsul Anuar explained that the Next-Generation identity card is made from polycarbonate material and equipped with a high-capacity security chip featuring enhanced encryption and security standards to combat forgery.

“The design of the Next-Generation identity card will feature a more modern look, incorporating advanced laser engraving and holographic elements to align with the latest technological developments and high-security standards,“ he said.

He added that KDN, through the National Registration Department (JPN), is conducting a market study to ensure the implementation of the new identity card adheres to the principle of optimal cost-benefit to avoid burdening the government with production costs while ensuring resources are used efficiently.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Anuar disclosed that JPN carried out 2,103 enforcement operations nationwide, comprising 1,606 standalone operations and 497 joint operations with other enforcement agencies from 2022 to Oct 31, 2024.

As a result of these operations, JPN detained 519 individuals for offences under the National Registration Regulations 1990.

Of these, 190 individuals were prosecuted under Regulation 25(1)(e), which included 130 cases involving fake identity cards and 60 cases of possessing someone else’s identity card.

“This underscores the necessity of developing a more advanced ID card to effectively address these issues,” he said in response to a supplementary question from Datuk Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh (PN-Besut) regarding the number of identity card forgery cases.