Justice served in Kevin Morais murder case - JALSOA

KUALA LUMPUR: The Judicial and Legal Service Officers’ Association (JALSOA) has described the Federal Court’s ruling to uphold the convictions and sentences of those responsible for the murder of Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais as a great relief and a testament to justice being served.

In a statement today, the association said the ruling was significant not only for the late Morais and his family but also for all members of the judiciary and legal fraternity who uphold the rule of law without compromise.

“This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by legal officers, particularly deputy public prosecutors, in discharging their duties to uphold truth and justice despite constant risks and threats.

“Despite concerns over the recurrence of such incidents, legal officers in the judicial and legal services will remain firm and resolute in their commitment to uphold the supremacy of the Federal Constitution and the rule of law,” the statement said.

JALSOA also conveyed its appreciation to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for conducting a thorough and comprehensive investigation, as well as to the team of deputy public prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Chambers for their professionalism, diligence and courage at every stage of the proceedings.

“To the late Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais, though our acquaintance was brief, your contributions and spirit live on in our memories and in the principles we uphold. Justice has been served and your legacy remains,” it said.

Yesterday, the Federal Court upheld the death sentence imposed on a former pathologist for the murder of Morais in 2015.

A three-man bench led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat affirmed the murder conviction of Colonel Dr R. Kunaseegaran, 62, S. Nimalan, 31 and S. Ravi Chandran, 53.

However, both Nimalan and Ravi Chandran were spared the gallows after the court commuted the death sentences imposed on them by the High Court to life imprisonment.

Nimalan was sentenced to 35 years in prison with 12 strokes of the cane, while Ravi Chandran was sentenced to 40 years in jail. The court did not impose whipping on Ravi Chandran, as he is above 50 years of age.

Justice Tengku Maimun said Kunaseegaran’s death sentence remained as he had withdrawn his appeal against the sentence.

Meanwhile, the panel, also comprising Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim and Federal Court judge Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang, discharged and acquitted the other three individuals, namely R. Dinishwaran, 32, A.K. Thinesh Kumar, 31, and M. Vishwanath, 34, for the murder.

Morais, who was reported missing on Sept 4, 2015, was last seen leaving his apartment at Menara Duta, Kuala Lumpur, in a Proton Perdana.

His body was found in a cement-filled oil drum at Persiaran Subang Mewah, Subang Jaya, on Sept 16 the same year.