LENGGONG: The Home Ministry (KDN) announced an allocation of RM11.3 million for the construction of a permanent police post in Kampung Beng here today.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said initial construction work will be done this year at the two-hectare area near the village.

“The construction of the police post is to facilitate services such as complaints or police reports lodged by residents of Kampung Beng and its nearby areas.

“It also can be viewed as a completion from a security aspect when the new route between Kampung Beng and Intan Suraya (Sungai Siput) is ready and people from the East Coast will use this route to avoid traffic on the North-South Expressway,” he said during a media conference officiating the operations of the temporary police post in the village today.

He said that the ministry was convinced that the post would boost the confidence of tourists who visit the village, adding that construction of the temporary post began on Oct 10 last year and was completed on April 30 this year.

Shamsul said that operations at the police post, which is manned by three police personnel, has begun and will be opened daily from 8 am to 5 pm.

“This are measures we have taken before completing the permanent post and will allow residents to lodge complaints easily compared to previously when they had to go to Lenggong Police Station, which is rather far away,” he said, and expressed his thanks to the Lenggong district and land office for their help in realising the project.