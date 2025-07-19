Kangar smart parking system to resume smoothly from Aug 1

KANGAR: The Kangar Municipal Council (MPKangar) has guaranteed that all concerns regarding the Smart Parking system will be fully addressed before its resumption on August 1. The council aims to provide a seamless experience for residents with improved efficiency.

MPKangar president Affendi Rajini Kanth stated that the identified issues were minimal and solutions are already in place. “We found issues regarding the parking were actually just a few and have identified the solutions. The system will be smoother from August,“ he said during a press briefing after a townhall session.

He emphasized the council’s commitment to resolving complaints within 24 hours, reinforcing its dedication to enhancing public service quality. “We really welcome all parties to provide their views. We don’t view ourselves as perfect, so when we accept criticism and suggestions, we can improve from time to time,“ he added.

The Smart Parking system, launched in mid-June, was temporarily suspended for six months due to public feedback. The upcoming relaunch follows thorough improvements to ensure better functionality. - Bernama