KAPs urged to boost anti-corruption promotion efforts in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Heads of lead agencies (KAP) tasked with implementing the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2024-2028 have been urged to intensify the promotion and publicity of their respective achievements in combating corruption.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) National Governance Planning Division senior director Datuk Idris Zaharudin said the move was important to demonstrate the government’s commitment to continuously improving governance, combating corruption, and fostering a positive perception among the public at both national and international levels.

He said that during the NACS Performance Coordination Meetings held on Nov 11, 2024, and June 10 this year, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki had underscored the need for greater promotion and publicity.

According to him, NACS, like the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP), was recognised as one of the contributing factors in enhancing Malaysia’s ranking in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI), in line with the aspirations of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

“The establishment of the CPI Special Task Force, chaired by Shamsul Azri, is a positive step towards monitoring and improving the country’s score, while also reflecting continuous efforts by all parties, not just the MACC, to combat corruption effectively and restore public confidence in government institutions,” he said while chairing the Joint Engagement Session with 19 KAPs here on Tuesday (July 22).

Meanwhile, Idris said the MACC chief commissioner had congratulated nine KAPs, including the commission itself, for successfully completing the implementation of 10 sub-strategies under their respective scopes of responsibility.

“Five sub-strategies were successfully completed in 2024, while the remaining five were completed by 30 June,” he said.

On July 9, Idris chaired the CPI Special Task Force Pre-Council Meeting in preparation for the main meeting, which was chaired by the Chief Secretary to the Government on July 15.

The meeting on 15 July was also attended by Azam and members of the CPI Special Task Force, comprising secretaries-general of ministries, heads of departments and government agencies, as well as representatives from Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) and appointed experts. - Bernama