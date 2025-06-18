ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained two tourist boats in Langkawi waters yesterday for carrying passengers beyond the permitted limit.

Kedah and Perlis maritime director Maritime First Admiral Romli Mustafa said the fibre boats were intercepted during a routine patrol held under Op Aman, Op Tiris 3.0 and Op Mardof Utara 1/2025.

He said both boats, which were spotted 0.1 nautical miles west of Tanjung Kemarong at 12 pm, were found to be carrying two local skippers and 21 foreign nationals.

“Checks revealed that the fibre boats had violated the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 for operating without valid licences and the Boat Rules 1953 for carrying passengers beyond the permitted limit while conducting tourism activities,” he said in a statement here today.

The boats and those on board were taken to the Kedah and Perlis Maritime jetty for further investigation under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952.

Romli said the total value of the seizure was estimated at RM236,000, adding that the MMEA would not compromise with any violations and remained committed to continuing operations to curb illegal activities in the country’s waters.

“Should there be any emergency or criminal activity at sea, the public is urged to call 999 or contact the Kedah and Perlis State Maritime Operations Centre at 04-9662750 for swift action,” he said.