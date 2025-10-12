Kedah police dispose over 1,300 modified motorcycle accessories

ALOR SETAR: Kedah police have disposed of 1,385 modified motorcycle accessories with an estimated value of RM131,000.

These items were confiscated during enforcement operations conducted between 2024 and September this year.

Kedah Police Chief Datuk Adzli Abu Shah confirmed the disposed components included modified exhaust pipes and various non-standard accessories.

He stated that all these parts were deemed unsafe for use on public roads.

The disposal process involved 546 exhaust units and 574 swing arms among other seized items.

Additional components included 15 carburettors, three Electronic Control Units, 109 forks, and 138 miscellaneous parts.

Adzli explained that the disposal was carried out following a magistrate’s order issued under Section 407 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Police utilised a road roller machine to crush all the confiscated motorcycle accessories.

Authorities impounded these items under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Many more seized components remain in police custody awaiting further court disposal orders.

Motorcycle owners can reclaim their impounded vehicles within a 24-hour period.

This reclaim is permitted only after owners reinstall all original manufacturer accessories.

Adzli highlighted the connection between these seizures and Kedah’s road accident statistics.

The Kedah Contingent recorded 21,381 road accident cases from January to October 5 this year.

This figure shows a slight decrease from the 21,453 cases recorded during the same period in 2024.

Kota Setar district achieved the highest reduction in accident cases across the state.

This district recorded 4,485 cases in 2025 compared to 4,773 cases in the previous year.

Kuala Muda district witnessed a significant drop in fatal accident numbers.

Fatal accidents decreased to 62 cases this year from 107 cases during the same period last year.

This represents a reduction of 45 fatal accidents in the Kuala Muda district. – Bernama