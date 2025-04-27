KUCHING: The public should always keep up with rapidly developing artificial intelligence (AI) technology to protect themselves from the risk of cyber threats, said Sarawak Utilities and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi.

He said Malaysians also should not view lightly the risks involved, such as the spreading of false information and content manipulation that can threaten national harmony.

“AI can sometimes be used as an effort that can lead to blackmail, such as using our pictures or voices, but not by us. So, this is one of the challenges we face.

“To avoid any victimisation in the future, I believe that we must be able to face all these developments that have agendas that can undermine or misuse AI... they always move fast, they are always ahead of the current technology,” he said.

He said this at the launch of the MCMC Microsoft AI TEACH Programme at the Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (CENTEXS) here today.

Julaihi said that as part of initial measures to ensure the safe use of AI technology, the federal government introduced the National Artificial Intelligence Governance and Ethics Guidelines (AIGE) last year.

Meanwhile, the two-day AI TEACH Programme, which began today, is being held in a physical and hybrid manner at several selected locations, including CENTEXS as the main site, in addition to the six SDEC Digital Innovation Hub sites statewide in Serian, Sri Aman, Sibu, Kapit, Mukah and Lawas.

The MCMC-organised programme also has the cooperation and support of Microsoft Malaysia as well strategic partners such as CENTEXS, Sarawak Digital Economic Corporation (SDEC), Social Security Organisation and the Biji-biji Initiative.

Julaihi said the programme has opened a new chapter in the digital expertise development agenda in the state, in line with the goals of the post-COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) mooted by the Sarawak government.

It focuses on mastering basic AI skills, understanding the ethics of using technology and applying practical skills in preparation for the increasingly challenging and technology-based job market.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said in a statement that the MCMC Microsoft AI TEACH programme, which was launched on a pilot basis in June 2024, has successfully trained over 2,000 individuals from various backgrounds, especially vulnerable groups.

This initiative has been implemented in eight states nationwide, namely Kuala Lumpur, Perak, Penang, Melaka, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Johor and Labuan.