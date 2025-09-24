Kelantan achieves 52.9% immunisation coverage in measles rubella campaign

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Health Department has recorded a 52.9% immunisation coverage rate after 48 days of its Measles and Rubella Supplementary Immunisation Activity.

Director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin confirmed that 48,396 children aged six to 59 months had received the MR vaccine as of September 20.

This figure represents 52.9% of the overall state target to vaccinate 91,500 children.

Dr Zaini stated that 96.7% of the vaccinated children are citizens while 3.3% are non-citizens.

He emphasised that the programme remains open to all children regardless of their existing vaccination status.

Three districts have achieved immunisation coverage exceeding 60%, led by Jeli with 81.0%.

Tanah Merah district recorded 67.5% coverage while Bachok achieved 65.2%.

Seven other districts recorded coverage rates between 40% and 60%.

Pasir Puteh reached 54.8% coverage, followed by Pasir Mas at 53.2% and Machang at 53.0%.

Tumpat achieved 51.7% coverage, with Gua Musang at 50.2% and Kuala Krai at 48.8%.

Kota Bharu district recorded the lowest coverage among these seven districts at 44.6%.

Dr Zaini revealed that 12.8% of parents and guardians remain hesitant to participate in the immunisation programme based on Family Health Unit data.

He urgently appealed to all parents and guardians to bring their children for vaccination to protect them from measles and rubella.

Dr Zaini stressed that community cooperation is vital to achieve the 95% coverage target by the October 12 deadline.

He added that widespread participation is necessary to strengthen herd immunity across the state. – Bernama