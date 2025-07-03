Kelantan addresses high iron, manganese in groundwater health risks

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government is intensifying efforts to address elevated iron (Fe) and manganese (Mn) levels in the state’s groundwater, citing potential health risks for residents. Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan confirmed the administration is working closely with the Kelantan Health Department (JKNK) to assess contamination levels and implement corrective measures.

Authorities are prioritising public health, with immediate action planned if hazardous concentrations are confirmed. Syarikat Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) has reportedly undertaken initiatives to enhance water quality, though challenges persist.

The issue gained attention after reports indicated approximately 600,000 residents relying on wells and boreholes could face long-term health complications due to excessive Fe and Mn exposure.