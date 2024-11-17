Kelantan calls for 13MP to prioritise manufacturing sector to attract investments

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government called for the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) to prioritise strategic investments in the manufacturing sector to boost productivity and improve the income of its people, ultimately attracting investments to the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud highlighted the critical need for robust infrastructure, including roads, highways, and a reliable clean water supply system, to attract potential investments.

He said the state government has identified several potential new industrial areas, including 600 hectares in Jeli, 800 hectares in Gua Musang, and 1,100 hectares in Tok Bali, Pasir Puteh, as well as 320 hectares for Cargo-Oriented Development at Stesen Cherang, Pasir Puteh.

He added that Kelantan also requests that the Federal government consider implementing and expediting several projects in the state to attract investors.

“Among the projects we seek the Federal government’s consideration for are the acceleration of the Main Ring Road (CSR), the Kota Bharu - Kuala Krai Highway, and the East Coast Expressway (LPT 3),“ he said during the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) engagement session between the Kelantan state government and the Ministry of Economy at the Kota Darulnaim Complex today.

In addition, Kelantan aims to expedite the completion of its clean water supply infrastructure by replacing aging critical pipes across the state and building new water treatment plants, particularly in emerging industrial areas.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nassuruddin highlighted the state’s ongoing collaboration with the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry to advance its goal of becoming a national food granary.

He pointed out that the 2023 Self-Sufficiency Level status shows Kelantan is on track to achieve this goal.

“For instance, food sources such as rice are at 124 percent, coconut at 186 percent, and mutton and lamb at 283.43 percent. The production of fruits, vegetables, and fish has also exceeded consumption,“ he said.

Mohd Nassuruddin noted that Kelantan has received an allocation of RM8.174 million for food security this year.

“As such, the state government hopes that in 2025, the allocation will increase to further support Kelantan’s vision of becoming the national food granary,“ he added.