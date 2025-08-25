Kelantan Customs foils rice smuggling attempts seizing 173 tonnes

PASIR MAS: The Kelantan Customs Department successfully prevented the smuggling of 173.35 tonnes of rice from a neighbouring country through coordinated operations in Tanah Merah, Pasir Mas and Jeli districts between July 15 and August 15.

Its director Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long stated that the rice seizure carried an estimated value of RM468,045 and involved RM187,718 in unpaid taxes.

He added that the estimated value of the seized vehicles reached RM1.39 million.

“Under this integrated operation, we detained six lorry drivers and lorry attendants and seized 3,467 sacks of rice weighing 173,350 kilogrammes (kg), which were believed to have been smuggled in using small lorries before being transferred to trailer lorries to be transported out of Kelantan.”

“Among the locations raided were Kampung Nibong, Bukit Bunga; Kampung Telaga Bijih and Kampung Belimbing in Tanah Merah; Jalan Bukit Panau, Tanah Merah and Jalan Bukit Tunku, Pasir Mas; with the largest amount seized - 45 tonnes worth RM121,500 - recorded in Kampung Telaga Bijih.”

Wan Jamal confirmed that the cases are being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967, which provides for a fine of not more than 20 times the value of the goods or imprisonment between six months and five years, or both, upon conviction.

He urged the public to assist the Customs Department in combating smuggling activities, particularly those involving cigarettes, liquor, fireworks, drugs and vehicles.

“The public is encouraged to channel information on smuggling activities by contacting the Customs toll-free line at 1-800-88-8855 or the nearest Customs office.”

Wan Jamal also announced that security will be intensified at three Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex entry points believed to be targeted by smugglers.

This preparation comes as illegal jetties along Sungai Golok will be demolished soon.

“We are prepared for all possibilities and will step up inspections at three ICQS entry points, namely Tumpat, Rantau Panjang and Jeli.”

Wan Jamal stated that the department fully supports the state government’s decision to tear down illegal jetties to curb smuggling activities.

“I hope that, through this approach, tax collection will also increase when they start bringing in goods through legal channels.”

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed yesterday that the Kelantan Land and Minerals Office had identified 153 illegal jetties on state government-owned land for demolition. – Bernama