Kelantan Customs seizes RM50.2 million in contraband in 2025

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Customs Department confiscated various contraband items valued at RM50.2 million from 958 cases during the first eight months of this year.

Director Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long stated that drugs represented the highest seizure value at RM21.3 million from 27 cases.

Cigarettes followed with RM2.19 million from 133 cases, while frozen chicken seizures amounted to RM2.11 million across 16 cases.

Drug cases surged dramatically to 27 cases worth RM21.3 million, compared to just 12 cases valued at RM1,601 during the same period last year.

This represents a 99.5% increase in the value of drug seizures from the previous year.

The department recorded its largest drug bust to date on August 19, seizing suspected syabu worth over RM8.9 million in Kampung Banggol Kulim, Rantau Panjang.

That case is currently under investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Wan Jamal called on the public to assist Customs in combating smuggling activities involving drugs, cigarettes, liquor, and other illicit goods.

He emphasised that such activities not only cause national revenue losses but also threaten public safety and community well-being.

The public can report any smuggling activities through the Customs toll-free hotline at 1-800-88-8855 or by contacting the nearest Customs office.

All informant identities will remain strictly anonymous to ensure their protection. – Bernama