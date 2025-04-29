Malaysians without Hajj visas advised to leave Makkah

MADINAH: Malaysians holding umrah or tourist visas are strongly advised to leave Makkah before the Hajj season begins to avoid facing strict action by the government of Saudi Arabia.

Consul General of Malaysia in Jeddah, Roslan Sharif said individuals who defy the regulations and perform the Hajj without valid permits risk detention, deportation, fines, and blacklisting, including fines of up to RM20,000 per person.

“For companies or travel agencies involved, fines may go up to RM100,000, along with other penalties including asset and property seizures used in the violation,” he said during a press conference, here today.

Roslan therefore urged Malaysians intending to perform Hajj to ensure they obtain a valid Hajj visa through official channels such as the Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH).

“Use only recognised platforms for Hajj registration and arrangements, and avoid participating in or supporting any efforts to bring pilgrims without valid Hajj visas,” he advised.

Roslan emphasised that pilgrims without Hajj visas would not have access to the official facilities provided for registered pilgrims, including medical services, food, accommodation in Arafah and Mina, and religious guidance.

“This not only endangers the individual but can also create an uncontrollable situation that disrupts other pilgrims. Islam teaches us to respect laws and uphold integrity, especially when performing sacred duties like Hajj,” he added.

Roslan said starting tomorrow, entry into Makkah is only permitted for holders of valid Hajj visas, and the issuance of visas through the Nusuk platform has been immediately suspended.

“I would also like to remind Muslims in Malaysia to always be cautious and not be easily deceived by travel agencies offering various types of visas to perform the Hajj.

“This is because every year we receive many reports of Malaysian pilgrims being stranded, either in the country or in the holy land, unable to perform the Hajj due to invalid visas,” he said.