Kelantan govt to settle AKSB’s RM61m TNB arrears in stages

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has acknowledged Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd’s (AKSB) RM61 million debt to Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) for unpaid electricity bills.

State Infrastructure, Water and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Dr Izani Husin said the arrears accumulated partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Movement Control Order.

He added that bill collection was further hampered by residents withholding payments during frequent water supply disruptions.

“TNB has met with us to discuss possible solutions, but no agreement has been finalised. We will discuss further to determine a repayment schedule,” he said.

Dr Izani expressed confidence in AKSB’s improved management to clear the debt according to the agreed timeline.

He noted that AKSB had previously settled older electricity arrears on schedule, but some districts still have outstanding amounts.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof revealed AKSB’s arrears with TNB reached RM61 million as of June 30. - Bernama