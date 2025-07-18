Malaysia launches RM90m semiconductor fund to boost advanced packaging

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government has launched a RM90 million Science Endowment matching fund to establish the country as a global leader in advanced semiconductor packaging, a sector currently dominated by nations like Taiwan. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof announced the initiative, emphasising its role in modernising Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) capabilities.

“This strategic move aligns with the National Semiconductor Strategy and addresses the rising global demand for AI chips while boosting Malaysia’s electrical and electronics exports,“ Fadillah said during the 30th Anniversary of the Academy of Sciences Malaysia (ASM) and the 2025 Fellow Awards ceremony.

He highlighted that the fund is not just government investment but an open call for local industries to innovate and strengthen Malaysia’s position in next-generation semiconductor manufacturing. The event was also attended by Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) Chang Lih Kang and ASM President Datuk Dr Tengku Mohd Azzman Shariffadeen.

Fadillah pointed to Malaysia’s recent climb to 23rd in the World Competitiveness Ranking as motivation to further enhance technological innovation and industry-research collaboration. “We are transitioning from ‘Made in Malaysia’ to ‘Made by Malaysia,‘ focusing on a knowledge-driven economy under the 13th Malaysia Plan,“ he added.

In line with Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship, Fadillah urged scientists to strengthen regional cooperation. ASM is set to launch a foresight report, ‘ASEAN Ahead: ASEAN STI Ecosystem Foresight 2035 and Beyond,‘ during the October ASEAN Summit, serving as a foundation for the ASEAN Plan of Action for Science, Technology and Innovation (APASTI 2026-2035).

Chang Lih Kang praised ASM for its evidence-based research and cross-sector engagement, which has contributed to key national roadmaps, including hydrogen technology and nuclear policy.

The ceremony also honoured three Senior Fellows and 63 new ASM Fellows, bringing the total to 535 distinguished scientists and engineers. - Bernamapix