Kelantan JKDM seizes RM600k chewing tobacco in smuggling bust

PASIR MAS: The Kelantan branch of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) intercepted a large-scale smuggling operation involving chewing tobacco valued at over RM626,000, including unpaid taxes.

The raid took place in Kampung Kukang, Kadok near Kota Bharu, targeting illegal distribution of various tobacco brands.

Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long, director of Kelantan JKDM, confirmed the seizure of six vehicles during the early morning operation on Aug 4.

The confiscated items included a three-tonne Isuzu lorry and five Pajero four-wheel-drive vehicles loaded with 122 boxes of chewing tobacco.

Authorities estimated the tobacco weighed 2,587.5 kg and was suspected to have entered Malaysia illegally via border “rat lanes.”

The total value of the seized goods, including vehicles, reached RM474,512.50, with unpaid taxes amounting to RM151,536.93.

Investigations revealed the smuggled tobacco was likely destined for the Klang Valley market, catering to local consumers and migrant workers from Myanmar, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

A 29-year-old lorry driver was arrested under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967 to assist in the probe.

Offenders convicted under this law face fines of at least 10 times the customs duty or RM100,000, whichever is higher, and possible imprisonment.

Wan Jamal urged the public to report smuggling activities via the Customs toll-free line at 1-800-88-8855 or the nearest Customs office, with guaranteed confidentiality.

He warned that smuggling not only deprives the government of revenue but also endangers public safety and well-being. - Bernama