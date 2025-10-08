Kelantan KPDN seizes RM375,000 in subsidised goods since January

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized subsidised controlled items worth RM375,185 under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 from January to September.

Kelantan KPDN director Azman Ismail stated the seizures involved essential items like petrol, diesel and cooking oil that were misappropriated for smuggling to neighbouring countries and black market sales.

He detailed that the seized items included 75,929.44 litres of petrol worth RM159,529.54, 29,483 litres of diesel valued at RM84,518.19 and 38,750 kilogrammes of subsidised packet cooking oil worth RM96,745.40.

Azman further explained that the total seizure value, including vehicles and other contraband, reached RM3.52 million following various nationwide enforcement operations in the first nine months of this year.

He added that 1,086 case actions were taken under KPDN legislation during the same period, with 197 arrests involving both locals and foreigners.

This success resulted from continuous integrated operations to combat misappropriation and smuggling of subsidised controlled items conducted with police, marine police, MMEA and other security agencies.

Azman highlighted a recent case where KPDN, marine police and Pasir Puteh police seized 850 kilogrammes of subsidised cooking oil packets worth over RM7,000 after detaining a suspect in Tok Bali, Pasir Puteh yesterday. – Bernama