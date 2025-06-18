Kelantan maintains vape sale ban, no licences issued since 2013

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has reiterated its policy of not allowing the sale of vape products in the state, having not issued any business licences for such sales since 2013.

State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah said the move was not intended to ban individual use, but to control access to vape products, particularly among teenagers and students.

“We have not issued any license for vape sale at any premises since 2013. Kelantan, along with Johor, are among the earliest states to take this stand,” he told reporters after the State Executive Council meeting at the Kota Darulnaim Complex, here today.

Hilmi was responding to questions about the need to enforce the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852), which was passed in Parliament last year.

According to him, the removal of nicotine from the First Schedule of Poisons under the Poisons Act 1952 means that vape can now be sold legally, as long as no specific regulations are enforced.

“With nicotine no longer listed under the Poisons Act, vape sales are now open due to the lack of a main regulatory body. Until Act 852 is fully enforced, gaps in regulatory control will persist,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hilmi said the local authorities in Kelantan have continued to carry out regular enforcement operations to curb unlicenced vape sales.

“In 2024, a total of 40 operations were conducted, with 67 seizures. Between January and March 2025, 10 operations were conducted and 16 seizures were recorded,” he said.

He stressed that repeat offenders risk strict action, including business licence revocation and permanent closure.

Hilmi also acknowledged ongoing challenges in addressing illegal sales, especially through online platforms that fall outside local jurisdiction.

“Our enforcement authority is limited to the local level. Online sales are difficult to control because the federal government still permits open vape sales. This continues to allow unauthorised distribution,” he added.