Malaysia ready to lead, build a more resilient and healthier world: Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is striving to establish itself as a global healthcare hub, underpinned by industrial reform, international partnerships and growing trade diplomacy.

“It is a declaration that Malaysia is ready to lead, collaborate and build a healthier, more resilient future not just for our nation, but for the world,“ Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said in his keynote address when launching International Healthcare Week 2025 (IHW 2025) at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre here today.

Tengku Zafrul identified healthcare as one of five priority sectors under Malaysia’s industrial policy framework, citing strong performance in 2024.

The sector attracted RM2.13 billion in investments in medical devices and pharmaceuticals, generated over 2,700 high-value jobs, and recorded a 7.8% increase in pharmaceutical exports during the first five months of 2025.

The minister noted that Malaysia now hosts eight of the world’s top 30 medical device manufacturers and over 300 healthcare companies, driven by a skilled workforce, mature supply chain and investor confidence.

Tengku Zafrul said Malaysia, as Asean Chair in 2025, Malaysia is using IHW as a platform to promote deeper regional healthcare integration.

He emphasised the importance of inclusivity, adding that no Asean member is left behind in advancing towards a more united, resilient and future-ready Southeast Asia.

The event highlights Malaysia’s readiness to lead globally in healthcare innovation, trade and strategic partnerships, despite growing external trade pressures, Tengku Zafrul said. “Let us work together to shape a healthier, more connected and innovative future for Asean and the world.”

IHW 2025, the region’s largest healthcare event is co-hosted with Informa Markets, and features five major healthcare trade shows in one venue, covering medical devices, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, digital health and medical technology. With over 900 exhibitors, more than 21,000 visitors from 50 countries, and 125 conferences, the event reflects Malaysia’s growing ambition to lead Asean’s healthcare transformation.

Meanwhile, in addressing recent tensions surrounding US reciprocal tariffs, Tengku Zafrul assured stakeholders that Malaysia remains committed to protecting domestic industries.

“We are actively engaging with our US counterparts in good faith to seek clarity, minimise disruption and reach a mutually beneficial outcome,” he said, adding that Malaysia would never sacrifice sovereignty or sideline other trading partners.

Tengku Zafrul acknowledged that Malaysia is facing an Aug 1 deadline to conclude ongoing tariff negotiations with the US, with pharmaceutical exports potentially subject to tariffs as high as 200%.

“We are closely monitoring developments, and contingency plans are being put in place. But let me be clear, quick fixes may win headlines, but poor trade deals will hurt Malaysia for years. We remain committed to an open, fair and rules-based multilateral trading system under the WTO (World Trade Organization),” he said.

Tengku Zafrul emphasised the importance of these relationships in the face of global uncertainty, noting that incentives and reform strategies support them.

Malaysia-US trade surged nearly 30% to RM324.9 billion in 2024, while American investments into Malaysia totalled RM77.5 billion since 1980.

Informa Markets president and CEO Margaret Ma Connolly reaffirmed Malaysia’s strategic value as a healthcare destination and trade gateway in Asia. “Malaysia’s leadership and supportive initiatives position it as a gateway for global healthcare collaboration. IHW 2025 is a pivotal event to elevate regional healthcare cooperation and economic growth.”

She said the co-location of five flagship exhibitions under one roof offers a complete view of the healthcare value chain, making it a must-attend platform for global innovators.

Spanning 26,000 square metres, IHW 2025 integrates CPHI Southeast Asia (pharmaceutical supply chain), WHX Kuala Lumpur (medical devices and hospital technology), WHX Labs (diagnostics and laboratory equipment), Medtec Southeast Asia (medical device design and manufacturing) and HIMSS APAC (digital health innovations), providing attendees with a comprehensive showcase of the latest in healthcare technologies and solutions.

“IHW 2025 brings together thought leaders, innovators, policymakers and investors to shape the future of healthcare across Asean and beyond,” Connolly said.