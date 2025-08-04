Kelantan MB urges preachers to tackle modern challenges, protect Muslim identity

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud has called on preachers in the state to deepen their understanding of contemporary challenges to effectively counter negative influences threatening Muslim faith and identity.

He highlighted the urgency of this task, given rapid technological advancements and the widespread availability of information.

“Information spreads at lightning speed. New issues emerge daily, and preachers must thoroughly grasp them, especially those involving misleading ideologies aimed at weakening Muslim identity,“ he said during the presentation ceremony of the Third Series of the Tafaqquh Fiddin Certificate.

Mohd Nassuruddin also urged the state’s Dakwah Halaqat Division to adopt a more structured approach in guiding the community.

“The syllabus for this programme was designed to address current societal needs, covering foundational Islamic studies while integrating modern knowledge and teaching methods,“ he added.

A total of 68 participants, including halaqat officers and assistants, completed the programme, which ran from July 2024 to March 2025. - Bernama