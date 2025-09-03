Kelantan MMEA expands SAR for missing senior citizen in Tumpat waters

KELANTAN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency has expanded its search and rescue operation for a senior citizen missing in Tumpat waters to cover 412.15 square nautical miles.

Kelantan MMEA director Maritime Captain Erwan Shah Soahdi confirmed the operation has entered its third day using both maritime and air assets.

The multi-agency effort involves collaboration with the Marine Police Force, Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, and Civil Defence Force.

International assistance comes from the Royal Thai Marine Police alongside local fishermen participating in the search.

“The victim, Ahmad Hussin, 71, is believed to have gone out to sea alone in a private boat to fish after departing from Kampung Tanjung Kuala, Tumpat at approximately 7.30 am, but has not returned home.”

Erwan Shah stated that the MMEA takes this incident seriously and will continue intensifying search efforts by expanding the operational area periodically.

The public, especially the fishing community with any information, is urged to contact the 24-hour emergency line 999 or the nearest MMEA Operations Centre. – Bernama