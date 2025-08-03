Kelantan Orang Asli uphold 80% of traditional customs despite modernity

GUA MUSANG: Eighty per cent of the Orang Asli community in Kelantan continue to uphold their traditional customs and beliefs despite rapid modernisation, according to Kelantan National Department of Culture and Arts (JKKN) director Rohaniza Abdullah.

A recent study by the department found that the community remains deeply connected to its cultural identity, with younger generations actively using social media to share their heritage.

“The strength of the Orang Asli lies in their ability to preserve their culture in today’s modern world,“ Rohaniza said.

She highlighted that the research has revealed many unique aspects of Orang Asli traditions still unknown to the wider public.

To bridge this gap, JKKN organised the two-day Penyemarakan Komuniti Budaya @ Komuniti Orang Asli programme in Pos Brooke, Lojing.

The event featured artistic performances, traditional games, and heritage food. A key highlight was a cassava grating competition using rattan roots, a technique passed down through generations.

“By turning this into a competition, we introduce the younger generation to their own culture,“ Rohaniza explained.

Such initiatives aim to safeguard Orang Asli heritage for future generations, ensuring their traditions remain vibrant and appreciated. - Bernama