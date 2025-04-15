KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan branch of the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) has issued 80 compounds, worth RM83,500, against employers who had failed to register their employees last year.

Its director, Nora Yaacob said of this number, 53 compounds worth RM60,000 have been issued against employers under under Section 4 of the Employees’ Social Security Act (ESSA) 1969, while another 27 compounds worth RM23,500 were imposed under Section 5 of the same act.

“In Kelantan, nearly 8,000 employers are now actively contributing, but we believe there are still many employers, especially those who have just ventured into business or small enterprises like security and cleaning contractors, who have not yet registered with PERKESO

“Therefore, we urge employers to register immediately to avoid any undesirable incidents, and to take the opportunity during the Amnesty Month (April) to fulfil their responsibilities to their employees,“ she said to reporters after the Kelantan PERKESO Aidilfitri Celebration event here today.

She said that throughout Amnesty Month, employers who register will be exempted from compound actions, prosecution as well as late payment contribution penalties.

“However, if they still fail to do so after this period, we will not compromise on any non-compliance and there will be no more exceptions from enforcement actions,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Nora said the Kelantan PERKESO is confident it can achieve the target of 10,000 self-employed workers in the state to contribute under the Self Employment Scheme (SPS) Contribution Matching this year.

“We know that many people in Kelantan are self-employed, and I hope those who have not joined the SPS this year will seize the opportunity provided.

“They only need to contribute RM70 per year, while the remaining RM162.80 will be covered by the government,“ she added.