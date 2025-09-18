Kelantan records rise in heavy vehicle overloading cases in 2024

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Road Transport Department has recorded a significant increase in heavy vehicle overloading cases during the first eight months of 2024.

State JPJ director Mohd Misuari Abdullah confirmed 13 cases were recorded under the Land Public Transport Act 2010 alongside 1,080 cases under the Road Transport Act.

Cases under the Road Transport Act showed a sharp rise compared to 890 cases in the same period last year, while Land Public Transport Act cases decreased slightly from 16 previously.

The total compound value imposed from January to August increased to RM126,000 compared to RM58,000 during the corresponding period in 2023.

Overloading offences primarily involved vehicles transporting construction materials including sand, logs, and soil, plus raw materials such as iron ore.

Mohd Misuari expressed serious concern about these offences due to their damaging impact on road infrastructure and increased accident risks.

“We urge all commercial vehicle operators to adhere to load limits for road user safety and infrastructure sustainability,“ he stated during a press conference after attending the Maulidur Rasul celebration and farewell ceremony for the Kelantan JPJ deputy director.

He encouraged the public to lodge complaints about overloading offences through official channels to support enforcement efforts.

During Ops Gempur Kenderaan Perdagangan from September 1 to 17, authorities inspected 5,358 vehicles and recorded 2,415 offences.

These offences included expired driving licences, expired road tax, overloading, carrying dangerous loads, and operating without insurance coverage. – Bernama