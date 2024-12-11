Kelantan remains committed to enforcing State Syariah Criminal Code Enactment - MB

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government remains committed to enforcing the State Syariah Criminal Code Enactment by reintroducing 16 of its annulled provisions, said Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

He said the state government took the matter seriously, particularly in addressing current challenges.

“This sends a clear signal that we have not turned off the engine; we are just awaiting the green light to proceed with the full implementation of the State Syariah Criminal Code Enactment,” he said in his speech at the state-level Hududullah Day 2024 celebration here today.

Mohd Nassuruddin said that, realising the heavy responsibility of administering the state, he and his leadership team always worked together to fulfil that trust to the best of their abilities.

“The annual celebration of Hududullah Day in this state demonstrates our seriousness, dedication, and strong commitment to upholding the Syariah Criminal Code Enactment, thus elevating the stature of Islam in Kelantan,” he said.

Meanwhile, State Islamic Development, Dakwah, Information, and Regional Relations Committee chairman Mohd Asri Mat Daud said a technical committee had been formed last month to draft amendments to the 16 annulled provisions.

“The special committee, comprising 15 legal experts, is expected to complete the draft by the end of this year before presenting it at the State Legislative Assembly session next year,” he said.