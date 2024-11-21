Kelantan tables Budget 2025 with RM93.02m deficit

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government today tabled the 2025 Budget amounting to RM1.45 billion with an estimated deficit of RM93.02 million.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud when presenting the budget themed “Keberkatan, Kesejahteraan dan Keseimbangan Untuk Kemakmuran Negeri” said the total deficit was reduced by RM85.47 million which is 47.88 per cent compared to the 2024 Budget of RM178.49 million.

“The deficit reduction shows the Kelantan government’s efforts towards achieving a balanced budget from year to year to ensure the strengthening of the government’s cash flow and cash reserves without reducing the allocation of programmes and projects that involve the interests of the people.

“The 2025 budget is focused on meeting the implementation and completion of part of the “Keberkatan, Kesejahteraan dan Keseimbangan Untuk Kemakmuran Negeri” 2023-2033 strategy and the State Government Portfolio Direction 2024-2028 which includes the five elements of Maqasid Syariah,“ he said when presenting the budget at the Kelantan State Legislative Assembly (DUN) in Kota Darulnaim here today.

Mohd Nassuruddin said the estimated state revenue in 2025 is expected to be RM997.26 million which includes tax revenue amounting to RM230.51 million, non-tax revenue of RM354.93 million and non-revenue receipts worth RM411.82 million.

He said, the amount shows an increase of RM30.01 million in revenue which is 3.10 per cent compared to the estimated revenue for 2024 of RM967.25 million.

“Land revenue is the biggest contributor with a total of RM379.05 million from the total revenue and it shows an increase of RM2.04 million which is 0.54 per cent compared to the estimate of RM377 million in 2024.

“The estimated revenue collection in 2025 is projected to increase partly due to the increase in the estimated land revenue collection which is set at 100 per cent of the amount to be collected, enforcing payment collection against land tax arrears amounting to more than RM50,000, setting Key Performance Indicators for the collection of notice payments and late tax fines land as much as 30 per cent of the amount that should be collected,“ he said.

He said the Kelantan government is in dire need of an enabler to attract potential investment to the state involving basic infrastructure such as highways, a stable and sufficient clean water supply system for industrial needs, good electricity supply and new industrial areas that are equipped with complete basic facilities infrastructure.

“The state government is confident that the good relationship with the federal government that has been built over the years based on the spirit of federalism is a very positive signal to the state and the people of Kelantan,“ he said.

The state assembly sitting resumes on Sunday.