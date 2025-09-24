Kelantan to demolish illegal jetties on border, offers aid to affected residents

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan state government supports the demolition of illegal jetties on the Kelantan-Thailand border as a necessary measure to combat smuggling.

Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan emphasised that the operation must be conducted with careful consideration for local residents.

He explained that not all jetties along Sungai Golok were constructed for illicit activities, with many serving legitimate daily needs for decades.

“This does not mean that we are defending illegal activities, but we are quite understanding of the people in this matter,” he told reporters after the state executive council meeting.

Mohamed Fadzli clarified that some jetties facilitate essential family matters and daily routines for communities on both sides of the border.

“We ask all parties to be responsible, not only the state government but also the federal government, to help the people affected because the demolition of illegal jetties can affect their daily income,” he said.

The state government has prepared various forms of special assistance for those impacted by the demolition project.

Mohamed Fadzli mentioned that aid for entrepreneurship, single mothers, and businesses would be available to affected residents.

He also called for federal government departments to cooperate in providing additional support to the community.

The state government will assess each case individually to determine the most appropriate form of assistance.

Mohamed Fadzli confirmed they would work with the Social Welfare Department to ensure comprehensive support.

“What is important is that the steps taken by the police are aimed at preventing smuggling, especially involving drugs, not to pressure the people,” he said.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat previously announced that 153 out of 212 illegal jetties built on government land would be demolished starting next month.

Mohamed Fadzli also announced that there would be no public holiday this Sunday in conjunction with the Sultan of Kelantan’s birthday celebrations. – Bernama