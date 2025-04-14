PETALING JAYA: A woman recently experienced an attack on her home when a petrol bomb was thrown into her porch by a man allegedly associated with a loan shark.

The man was believed to have acted on behalf of a loan shark company based in Singapore.

In a statement, today, Kepong member of Parliament (MP) Lim Lip Eng said the perpetrator sent the video of the attack to the woman as a warning to repay her debts or else they would return to harass her every day.

“This is not merely a threat – it is a serious crime that endangers public safety and undermines the rule of law,” he.

The victim has since lodged a police report.

“Kuala Lumpur must not become a playground for gangsters or cross-border loan shark syndicates. The authorities must act without delay to bring those responsible to justice,” Lim added.

Last Monday (April 7), two Molotov cocktails were flung into a house in Puchong, with one of the bombs allegedly landing near a dog in the premises, nearly burning it.