Rare 7.2kg ikan ketutu caught in Sungai Rejang surprises Kapit locals

A fisherman’s extraordinary catch of a 7.2-kilogram marble goby (locally known as ‘ikan ketutu’) has created a sensation at Teresang Market in Kapit, Sarawak today.

The fisherman, who was unidentified, caught the massive specimen using just a line and hook in the Sungai Rejang this morning, quickly sold his rare prize to local fishmonger Lawrence Bangit.

The impressive fish, measuring nearly three feet in length, was offered to buyers at a whooping RM75 per kilogram.

According to Borneo Post, local resident Rudy Havit said this species—also referred to as ‘ikan haruan bodoh’ in Bahasa Melayu—was once abundant in the region’s waterways but has become increasingly scarce due to overfishing.

“This fish is now on the verge of extinction in our local waters,“ Havit explained to the East Malaysian daily.

“Finding one of this size is truly remarkable—they typically weigh between one and two kilograms when caught.”

The marble goby was previously common in various tributaries of the Rejang River, including Sungai Katibas, Sungai Muhjong, Sungai Ga’at, Sungai Pelagus, Sungai Metah, and Sungai Pila.

However, its population has declined dramatically in recent years.

The rarity of the species has caused its price to skyrocket. “It used to cost only RM20 to RM30 per kilogram. Now the price has more than doubled due to high demand and limited supply,“ said Havit.

It is learnt that the fish is particularly prized in Peninsular Malaysia, where it can fetch between RM150 and RM200 per kilogram.

The report further pointed out the rare species’ popularity stems from its tender, sweet flesh and minimal bones—containing only a backbone, unlike many other river fish species that have numerous small bones.

The marble goby’s culinary appeal and growing scarcity attracted numerous onlookers to the market, with many gathered to witness the unusual specimen before it was sold.

According to Borneo Post, the traditional preparation method for this delicacy is deep-frying and serving with sweet and sour sauce.