Keris Strike Exercise gains global traction with Thailand, Japan observers

LENGGONG: The 30th edition of Malaysia’s Keris Strike Exercise has reinforced its reputation as a key multilateral military initiative, attracting observer delegations from Thailand and Japan for the first time.

Army Chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan highlighted the exercise’s expanding global appeal during the closing ceremony at Felda Lawin.

“This reflects three decades of trust-building with partner nations. The presence of international observers validates our joint training framework,“ he said.

The week-long drill culminated in a live-fire demonstration at Tanjung Hantu Firing Range, featuring Malaysia’s ASTROS II rocket launchers and the U.S. Army’s HIMARS systems.

The event gained ceremonial significance with Sultan Nazrin Shah and Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim attending.

“Their Royal Highnesses’ presence honoured our forces. Troops displayed exceptional readiness during the final assault,“ Muhammad Hafizuddeain noted.

Addressing recent scrutiny, the Army Chief acknowledged audit findings on contract mismanagement in armoured vehicle procurement.

The National Audit Department is reviewing lapses in a 2020-2023 project, including uncollected RM162.75 million penalties from a GEMPITA supplier.

“We are rectifying procedures to strengthen compliance,“ he assured. – Bernama