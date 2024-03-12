King demands a stop to bullying culture at UPNM

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has decreed that the culture of bullying at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) must be stopped immediately.

Sultan Ibrahim, in His Majesty’s inaugural address as UPNM Chancellor, urged all parties to work towards ending this unhealthy practice and restoring the university’s good name.

“If it continues, I do not want my name associated with this university anymore. The commanders and leaders must also take responsibility and resign for failing in their duties.

“Parents send their children here to learn to become military officers, not to be subjected to bullying,” His Majesty said.

The King delivered this address during the proclamation ceremony of his appointment as UPNM Chancellor and its 14th Convocation today.

The monarch emphasised that UPNM’s philosophy is to establish itself as a leading institution in the region in the fields of defence, military and security.

His Majesty noted that the university is supervised by the Ministry of Defence and the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) through the Military Training Academy.

“This means discipline and military culture are fundamental to the university’s philosophy. However, I am deeply saddened by the bullying culture, which led to the death of a cadet officer in 2017.

“Training to become a military officer indeed requires rigorous physical and mental preparation, but it should not result in abuse causing injury or death.

“Even more distressing is that, despite previous bullying cases being brought to court, these incidents continue to occur yearly, as though no serious action has been taken by any party,” His Majesty said.

During the convocation ceremony, His Majesty also reminded graduates that they would face increasingly challenging career paths, emphasising that there are no shortcuts to success, only hard work and a sense of devotion in every endeavour.

At the same time, Sultan Ibrahim congratulated all graduates on completing their studies.

“Be individuals who are always grateful and children who cherish and pray for their parents well-being.

“Certainly, your success is also due to the blessings and prayers of your parents, as well as the dedication of your educators. Therefore, never forget the contributions of your parents and teachers,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

Concluding his address, His Majesty prayed for the nation’s sovereignty and prosperity to be safeguarded from any threats or calamities.

Meanwhile, UPNM in a statement informed that a total of 1,266 graduates will receive their scrolls in various disciplines at the 14th Convocation, with 19 of them being recipients of the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree, Master’s degree (65) ,Bachelor’s degree (889), and Diploma (293).

The convocation ceremony also sees the conferment of an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree on General (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor in the field of strategy and defence studies.

According to the statement, Academic Awards for this year would be presented to 54 graduates from PhD, Master’s, Bachelor’s and Diploma programmes.

The 2024 Academic Awards include the Tuanku Chancellor’s Excellent Doctorate Award, Tuanku Chancellor’s Excellent Master’s Award, Royal Education Award and Chancellor’s Gold Medal Award.

Also present at the ceremony were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Malaysian Armed Forces chief Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman, members of the Pro-Chancellor’s Board and UPNM Board of Directors, as well as several representatives of vice-chancellors or rectors of public universities.