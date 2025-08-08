King observes Russian drone technology at Tochka Kipeniya

MOSCOW: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today visited Tochka Kipeniya, a technology and innovation centre in Moscow, as part of his state visit to Russia.

Upon arrival, His Majesty was received by Dimitry Peskov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation, and Alexey Ponomarev, Senior Vice-President of the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech).

Accompanying the King were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, who is also the Minister-in-Attendance, Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin, and Malaysian Ambassador to Russia Datuk Cheong Loon Lai.

During the hour-long visit, Sultan Ibrahim toured an exhibition showcasing Russian drone technology, where Peskov briefed His Majesty on various technological development initiatives.

The exhibition also featured a wide array of drones designed for diverse applications, highlighting Russia’s growing capabilities in the unmanned aerial systems sector. - Bernama