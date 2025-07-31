Kita Selangor Rail project advances with financing and investment plans

SHAH ALAM: The Kita Selangor Rail project has entered a crucial phase, focusing on finalising financing strategies and securing investment partners. Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari stated that this step ensures the rail network’s sustainable implementation for public benefit.

“The goal of this rail project is to create a modern, seamless, and user-friendly network that connects key areas across Selangor, including a direct link to the Selangor Aero Park in Sepang, which is being developed as a future hub for aviation and logistics,“ he said in a Facebook post.

Amirudin added that the project aims to reduce traffic congestion and stimulate economic growth by improving workforce mobility and attracting investments. He recently chaired a meeting with the State Economic Planning Unit and project consultant HSS Integrated Sdn Bhd to explore collaboration opportunities.

The Kita Selangor Rail project is part of the state government’s long-term strategy to upgrade public transportation. Amirudin stressed the commitment to an inclusive and integrated network, extending services to suburban and rural areas.

“Thank you to all parties involved for the insights and expertise shared. This is a vital first step towards a more sustainable rail system for a progressive, prosperous and livable Selangor,“ he said.

Announced during the 2024 State Budget, the project began with a feasibility study backed by a RM3 million allocation. Construction is expected to take up to 10 years, implemented in phases. - Bernama