PETALING JAYA: Former Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin is seeking a total of RM2 million in a defamation lawsuit against preacher Rasyiq Alwi regarding his vaccination status.

Khairy’s lawyer Abdul Rashid Ismail stated on Tuesday (Feb 4) in the Kuala Lumpur High Court that the preacher made a defamatory statement social media post to reportedly belittle Khairy who plated a key role in coordinating the country’s vaccination program.

Harian Metro reported that Rasyiq directly referred to Khairy in his post, and even tagged his social media account in the post.

The lawyer added that the preacher allegedly did not show “remorse” and issued a “cynical” apology after receiving the legal documents from Khairy’s side.

In 2022, Khairy took legal action against Rasyiq who allegedly spread false claims to the public regarding his vaccination status, arguing that the accusation could undermine the government’s efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the trial proceeded despite Rasyiq’s absence eventhough he was informed of the court date.

Khairy’s lawyer told the court that the Rasyiq, who is unrepresented, was informed of the case developments by Khairy’s side and previously attended the case mitigation before the trial.

“He repeatedly requested postponements on the grounds that he needed to appoint a new lawyer or claimed to be abroad.

“His continuous absence shows a lack of respect for the court’s instructions,” Abdul Rashid was quoted as saying.

High Court judge Raja Ahmad Mohzanuddin Shah Raja Mohzan set April 15 for the case’s decision.