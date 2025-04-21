KKDW intensifies promotion of Lake Kenyir

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), through the Central Terengganu Development Board (Ketengah), will intensify efforts to promote Lake Kenyir in preparation for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Rubiah Wang said the initiative is part of a broader strategy to address the noticeable decline in tourist arrivals to the area following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are aware that the number of visitors declined during the COVID-19 period, but according to information from Ketengah, the number of tourists visiting Lake Kenyir has started to rise again since last year,“ she told reporters after officiating the state-level 2025 KKDW Clients’ Day here today.

She said Ketengah has been working closely with the state government to further enhance tourism products and activities at Lake Kenyir, the largest man-made lake in Southeast Asia.

She noted that although the management and certain operations at the lake are overseen by Ketengah, jurisdiction over Lake Kenyir remains with the state government, necessitating strong cooperation to ensure the lake’s full tourism potential is realised.

In addition, Rubiah said Ketengah is actively collaborating with various stakeholders, including the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA), to position Lake Kenyir as a must-visit destination in Terengganu.

She acknowledged that strategic partnerships and increased promotional efforts are key to revitalising tourism in the area, especially in the lead-up to Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Previously, Terengganu Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman Datuk Razali Idris reported a steady decline in tourist arrivals to Lake Kenyir over recent years.

Visitors dropped from 775,979 in 2018 to 607,398 in 2019, followed by a sharp fall to 208,097 in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The numbers slightly improved in 2021 with 277,969 visitors, but dipped again to 246,896 in 2022 and 218,157 in 2023.

However, Razali noted a positive turnaround last year, with tourist numbers rising to 396,715, signalling renewed interest in the destination and the potential impact of ongoing recovery and promotional efforts.