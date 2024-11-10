KKR to seek RM20 mln allocation to build R&R facilities along LTU - Ahmad Maslan

IPOH: The Works Ministry (KKR) will seek an allocation of RM20 million to build Rest and Service Areas (R&R) along the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) Expressway soon.

Deputy Minister of Works Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the allocation is for the construction of R&R facilities at suitable locations that have been identified on both sides of the expressway, formerly known as Central Spine Road.

“It will include the construction of several shops, toilets and prayer rooms as these are the urgent need of the people and leadership of Pahang,” he said.

He said this after a working visit to check on the repairs to the slope and road at Route FT185 Section 44.10, Jalan Simpang Pulai-Blue Valley in the Kinta District here today.

Yesterday, the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah urged the Federal Government, through the KKR and the Economy Ministry, to reconsider the construction of R&R facilities along the LTU.

ALSO READ: Pahang pushes for R&R facilities along LTU

His Royal Highness said the R&R facilities were crucial for ensuring the comfort and convenience of road users, while also addressing issues like littering and roadside sanitation due to the lack of restroom facilities.

Ahmad Maslan said a site had been decided for the construction of the R&R and he is confident the application would be approved.

He said the project was previously opened to the private sector but there were no takers, probably because it is viewed as being unprofitable since the expressway is only congested during certain festive periods.

Earlier, Ahmad Maslan launched the Slope Mapping and Assessment Guideline preparation in conjunction with the 18th Inter-Governmental Agency Committee for Slope Management (ICSM) meeting at a hotel in Cameron Highlands.

The guidelines are one of the action plans stipulated under the Slope Hazard and Risk Map Production Project (PBRC), namely a strategic core framework outlined under the National Slopes Master Plan (PICN) 2009-2023.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Maslan said the Cabinet has agreed for the PICN 2009-2023 to be extended until 2030.

READ MORE: Pahang MPs urged to raise issue of R&R project on LTU in Parliament