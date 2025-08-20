KL businesses fear backlash over Jalur Gemilang display errors

KUALA LUMPUR: Many businesses in the capital are now hesitant to display the Jalur Gemilang during the Merdeka season, citing fears of potential backlash over accidental mistakes in flag placement, according to a local community leader.

According to Ben Fong Kok Seng, of the Bukit Bintang Zone Federal Territories Residents’ Representative council chairman, said he has received considerable feedback from businesses, particularly in the Bukit Bintang area, expressing reluctance to fly the national flag.

“Their reluctance stems from concerns, not from a weaker sense of belonging or diminished sense of patriotism,“ Fong said in a statement yesterday.

Fong who is also Federal Territory DAP treasurer explained that traders remain proud Malaysians who want to celebrate National Day, but fear unintended mistakes such as flags being hung slightly off-angle or blown upside down by wind.

He referenced a recent viral incident in Melaka where such an occurrence attracted significant criticism online.

“They worry such accidents could be misinterpreted and attract unnecessary criticism. Some even fear sabotage attempts,“ Fong noted.

This caution represents a marked shift from previous years when businesses were more enthusiastic about displaying the national flag.

Fong expressed concern about the broader implications of reduced flag displays in the nation’s capital.

“Kuala Lumpur is the nation’s capital, and Bukit Bintang is the heart of the city. It is also where many Malaysians and tourists from all over the world converge,“ he said.

“Not having as many flags fluttering like before sends the wrong signal about Malaysians’ sense of unity and pride.”

Despite the challenges, Fong’s team continues to encourage flag display participation. They plan to distribute an additional 1,200 flags in the capital city, especially in Bukit Bintang, by August 31, supplementing the 2,300 flags already distributed.

The community leader accompanied Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun in recent flag distribution activities at hawker centres and healthcare facilities in Salak South.

Fong also criticised what he termed “opportunists” who use the flag as a divisive tool, arguing that they discourage Malaysians from openly displaying patriotism.

“The real issue here lies not with our businesses, but with opportunists who use the flag as a tool to create division. They are the ones who discourage Malaysians from openly displaying their patriotism. This runs against the true spirit of Merdeka,“ he stated.

He concluded with an appeal for national unity: “Let us come together this Merdeka, and show the world that the Jalur Gemilang continues to unite us.”